‘Yellowstone’ Beats Disney, More Popular in Fan Survey of Top Entertainment Franchises

The hit series Yellowstone has handily beaten Disney in a new fan survey of the top entertainment franchises — a notable feat considering the western series starring Kevin Costner is only five years old.

Yellowstone ranked No. 7 in entertainment and gaming company’s Fandom’s annual survey — which polled 5,000 fans — while the Disney brand trailed at No. 10, according to the results reported by Deadline.

The rankings indicate significant consumer perception problems for the Walt Disney Company, which has weathered a non-stop parade of bad news in the past few years that includes mounting box-office flops, streaming losses, and woke culture wars that have led to a legal battle with Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Disney’s individual brands fared better than the generic “Disney” name in the survey.

Star Wars ranked No. 1, while Marvel came in at No. 2.

Elsewhere, Harry Potter notched the No. 5 spot, while Barbie scored No. 6.

This isn’t the first indication that Disney is dealing with potentially disastrous image problems.

Earlier this year, Disney’s reputation among American voters plummeted to new lows, dropping a dozen spots, to 77th place in the most recent Axios Harris Poll 100, which measures and ranks the reputations of prominent corporations.

Disney now ranks among the poll’s top five “most polarizing” companies, behind The Trump Organization, Fox Corp., Hobby Lobby, and cryptocurrency firm FTX.

