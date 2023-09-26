British Actress Cathy Tyson Says Calling Someone ‘Woke’ Is Just as Bad as ‘Offensive Racial Slur’

British star Cathy Tyson, who starred in the acclaimed 1986 Neil Jordan movie Mona Lisa, has claimed that calling someone “woke” is just as bad as using “an offensive racial slur.”

In an interview with the right-leaning Telegraph, Cathy Tyson held forth on the subject of woke-ism, while also criticizing the term “white privilege,” calling it “very divisive.”

“I imagine some of the readership use the word ‘woke.’ For me, it’s as bad a term as an offensive racial slur,” she told the newspaper.

“The terms ‘woke’ and ‘race card’ are deeply offensive to me,” she added, noting that the latter “is thrown in your face if you make a criticism of anything,” while the former is used to “undermine” progressive ideology.

“Even the term ‘white privilege’ is very, very divisive. I’m not about sides.”

Tyson noted that her younger self wouldn’t have agreed to talk to a conservative news outlet. But she that studying for an English degree later in life “taught me how to open my mind to different viewpoints.”

“How do we all get on together? It’s complex, there’s a lot of people of all colors who are suffering financially, who are hungry, at the moment.”

Tyson rose to fame with Mona Lisa, in which she starred opposite Bob Hoskins and Michael Caine. The actress is mixd race and was born to a white mother and Trinidadian father.

