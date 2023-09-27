Actor Dax Shepard Says It’s ‘Insane’ That Joe Biden Is the Country’s ‘Best Option’: It’s So Embarrassing’

Actor Dax Shepard says it’s “insane” that President Joe Biden is the “best option” to run the United States. “It’s so embarrassing, I’m not willing to lie about that,” the Idiocracy star said.

“I just saw a clip of Biden yesterday,” Shepard said during Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast. “He is addressing the victims of the Maui fire, and he is comparing a small kitchen fire he and his wife had in their home to this devastating [fire].”

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, a guest on the podcast, then tried to give Biden the benefit of the doubt by offering a bizarre and unrealistic explanation for why the president compared his small kitchen fire to the devastation in Maui.

“What if it was taken out of context?” Van Ness asked. “What is there was a video from right before that video where he’s like, ‘Look, I’m about to get fucking crazy right now with this comparison.”

Shepard disagreed, saying, “The only context that could have possibly explained this would be seconds before he walked out there, they were like, ‘Have this 13 ounces of mushroom tea and go address this crowd.”

“Here’s what I refuse to do — for any political stance I have — I’m not going to be dishonest,” the Hit and Run actor continued. “This is insane that this is our best option. It’s insane. You can’t force me to be untruthful because I want legalized abortion.”

“This is not the best option for us, and it’s so embarrassing. I’m not willing to lie about that,” Shepard added.

Van Ness reacted to Shepard’s comments by complaining about pro-life legislation in conservative states, adding, “I will suck Joe Biden’s dick to prevent an abortion ban.”

“I will still vote Democratic, but I don’t have to lie and say I think that this is anywhere close to the best person we have as an option to run the country,” Shepard said, doubling down.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Van Ness burst into tears while debating Shepard about transgender issues.

“Some people are very uncomfortable about teenagers transitioning — how do we know that the person’s not gonna change their mind?” Shepard said. “To even question it makes you an enemy. I don’t think that’s the way forward.”

Van Ness shot back at Shepard, saying, “I feel like I’m talking to my dad.”

Then, in a condescending turn, Van Ness shifted the conversation to sports, saying that those who argue it is dangerous or unfair to women when biological men compete against them need to understand that “sports are inherently dangerous, sports are also inherently extremely unfair.”

Van Ness then began complaining about anti-grooming legislation in conservative states, before telling Shepard, “It does hurt my heart to see people who I respect taking up for [conservative] positions.”

Shepard responded by saying he was “bummed” to be filed in the “enemy category.”

“The thing that I’m bummed about right now is that if you wanted to lay out your points — where you’d say, this would make you supportive of the movement — and you laid out ten, if I’m along for nine of them and not the tenth, you file me in this enemy category.”

Van Ness fired back, saying, “I’m not filing you in an enemy category, have whatever beliefs you want. Go for it. I’m just saying that it is disappointing when you realize the amount of people that think they’re really fighting for something.”

“I’m a nonbinary fucking trans person,” Van Ness added. “When I talk to my dad or people who say similar things, it’s hard to be cool through that.”

“I’m not calling you a transphobe,” Van Ness said, becoming more emotional. “I just get a lot of little kids who don’t get allowed to, like, join groups. I was really bullied for my gender expression as a little kid.”

“Honestly, I just — I wanted to come, like, chat about my podcast,” Van Ness added, to which Shepard promised, “We’re gonna do that, we’re gonna do that.”

Shepard then tried to reassure and complement Van Ness, who burst into tears.

“I did not intend at all to get into a debate with you about this. I didn’t want that at all,” Shepard said. “I adore you. I think you’re hysterical, and talented, and I love that you’re an activist.”

Speaking through his tears, Van Ness said, “I could just, like, cry because I’m, like, so tired of having to, like, fight for little kids, because they just want to be included.”

“I wish that people were as passionate about little kids being able to, like, be included or grow up as they were about fictitious women’s fairness in sports,” Van Ness added. “I have to tell you I am very tired.”

Shepard and his co-host actress Monica Padman then apologized to Van Ness, who muttered, “It is what it is.”

