Sept. 29 (UPI) — Iliza Shlesinger is going to be a mom of two.

The 40-year-old actress and comedian is expecting her second child, a son, with her husband, Noah Galuten.

Shlesinger shared the news Friday on Instagram alongside a video poking fun at gender reveal parties:

If you didn’t know balloons were bad before, that’s okay, because we all know now. Global warming is such a huge issue, and there’s not a lot you can do. But the least you can do is not release balloons, selfishly, into the air — that come down into our nature and our waterways, killing our marine life. The least you can do is not rent a private plane to spread napalm in pink and blue all over your entire neighborhood. And the very least you can do is not inadvertently commit arson by hodgepodging together homemade pyrotechnics that will burn down your community.

“WE’RE SO EXCITED… that no one had to die when we made the announcement! Remember, save the planet, our kids have to live here,” the star captioned the post.

“Can’t wait to welcome our baby boy in February 2024! Sierra and Tian Fu are waiting with so many toys!” she added, referencing her daughter Sierra and dog Tian Fu.

Shlesinger and Galuten married in May 2018 and announced in August 2021 that they were expecting their first child. Shlesinger gave birth to their daughter Sierra in January 2022.

“We live in Hollywood and she is the first person I’ve been excited to meet,” Shlesinger told People at the time. “Mother and baby are doing beautifully. Dad’s back hurts, unrelated to pregnancy.”

The comedian said she chose the name Sierra because she “wanted a unique name evocative of nature.”

Shlesinger came to fame after winning Last Comic Standing Season 6 in 2008. She has since released five Netflix stand-up comedy specials, including War Paint, Confirmed Kills and Elder Millennial.