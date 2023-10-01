Former Nickelodeon Child Star Madisyn Shipman Joins Playboy’s Version of OnlyFans, Shocked by ‘Odd’ Fetish Requests

Former Nickelodeon child star Madisyn Shipman, who played Kenzie Bell on the network’s Game Shakers, has joined Playboy’s knockoff version of OnlyFans, revealing that she received shocking fetish requests from paying subscribers.

Shipman, who says a friend from her Nickelodeon days introduced her to the digital Playboy platform, told Fox News that she was willing to join the adult social media hub on one condition.

“I always said, especially to my fans, that I was never going to join a paid creator platform because I didn’t want to show my body,” she said. “That was the biggest thing. That’s not how my goals align.”

“So I made this clear to Playboy, and they said, ‘You don’t have to do that.’ That’s the great thing about Playboy. If you want to show everything, you’re more than welcome to, but you don’t have to,” the 20-year-old actress added.

On the platform — which launched earlier in 2023, after the apparent failure of a previous OnlyFans-style app co-created by rapper Cardi B and launched in 2021 — Shipman reportedly strips down to her lingerie or skimpy bikinis to the delight of her ogling followers.

“My fans love it,” she said. “And it just goes to show you that you don’t have to show your body to make money and to make this a lucrative thing for you.”

“I’m now able to fully self-fund my music career, which is wonderful. I have my own house. I’m fully taken care of. I’ve got so much financial freedom and I truly wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for Playboy,” Shipman added.

The company says it has already paid out millions of dollars in earnings to content creators on its platform.

“It’s such an honor to be part of Playboy,” Shipman told Fox News. “You meet so many like-minded people, which is so rewarding. We were in the Bahamas for four days and every morning, all the girls would wake up together, head straight to the beach, and then shoot photos. It was really a magical time.”

The actress continued:

I’m going to be completely honest with you. I have always felt a sense of repression in terms of my sexuality and showing my body. And I think a lot of that is because I grew up on a Nickelodeon show. You’re taught that you can’t wear crop tops — you can’t show too much skin. You’ve got to be presented as a little girl constantly. And whenever that ends — I had a little bit of an identity crisis because I didn’t know who I was.

“I have no issues posing in a bikini or a lingerie set. It’s just me. I think it’s so empowering to be able to pose like that and feel great in my skin,” she added. “I love my body, so being able to do this in such a respected area and get so much love and support from it is so rewarding.”

Shipman also admitted that she received some “odd” fetish requests that stunned her.

“There are definitely some odd requests,” she said. “I mean, no shame to anyone involved, but I was never exposed to the fetish world, so that was a shock to my system.”

“There’s been some weird requests in terms of fetishes and that kind of thing,” Shipman continued. “I don’t entertain the ones that I’m not comfortable with just because there’s no sense in me stepping out of who I am as a person — and I’m very open and honest about that.”

Shipman said that when it comes to requests that are too strange for her to take on, she tells fans, “Look, I totally respect you, but that’s just not who I am. I’m not comfortable with that, but maybe we can work something else out.”

The former child star added that a lot of her fans “are just seeking a connection with me.”

“They have so many opinions of who I am as a person because they grew up watching me on TV,” she said. “Most of my requests are pretty tame. Many folks just want to hear about my day — many of them just want to have a conversation.”

