None of Ten Most-Followed Celebrity Instagram Accounts Shows Support for Israel Following Hamas Attacks, Many Backed BLM

None of the ten most-followed celebrity Instagram accounts has shown support for Israel in the four days following Hamas’ bloody attacks on Jewish people that have so far claimed more than 1,100 Israeli lives.

At the same time, many of these same stars publicly voiced their support for Black Lives Matter in the recent past.

Celebrities including Beyonce, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as various members of the Kardashian clan have all remained conspicuously silent in the past four days when it comes to backing Israel. The exception is Kylie Jenner, who posted a pro-Israel message following Saturday’s bloody attacks, only to delete it shortly thereafter following an onslaught of negative comments.

Other famous faces whose Instagram profiles rank in the top ten are Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The deafening silence indicates a PR conundrum for celebrities with gargantuan social media followings. Showing support for Israel could count as a strike against them in the eyes fans as well as the establishment news media, which is almost entirely anti-Israel.

But many of these celebrities had no problem publicly backing BLM, despite the Marxist movement’s unpopularity with about half the U.S. population.

Beyonce dedicated her Humanitarian Award at the 2020 BET Awards to Black Lives Matter rioters. The same year, Dwayne Johnson tweeted his support for BLM while also attacking then-President Donald Trump.

Ariana Grande marched with BLM protestors in Los Angeles in 2020 while Selena Gomez expressed her support on Instagram.

More photos of Ariana at the LA protest for the #BlackLivesMatter movement yesterday

Both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner donated money to BLM.

On Tuesday, the Chicago chapter of BLM declared its support for Palestinians against Israel, posting an illustration of what appeared to be a Hamas terrorist in a paragliding attack — the same mode of assault used to murder Israelis at a music festival on Saturday.

In the past four days, a select number of left-wing celebrities have publicly voiced their support for Israel, including Debra Messing, Amy Schumer, Mark Hamill, Jamie Lee Curtis, and the Israeli-born Gal Gadot and Natalie Portman.

