Will Smith Blew Up His Career for a Marriage that Was Over with a Slap Jada Thought Was a ‘Skit’

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and Will Smith separated in 2016 but continued to appear in public as a married couple for years, including at the 2022 Academy Awards when Will Smith assaulted comedian Chris Rock on live television.

In an interview with NBC News’ Today host Hoda Kotb, Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed she split with Will Smith seven years ago and that they both have been leading separate lives since then.

“It wasn’t a divorce on paper but it was a divorce,” Kotb said, noting the couple has been living apart for years.

“Yeah,” the actress replied, nodding.

Watch below:

Jada Pinkett Smith shares that she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016, however, in the public eye they've been keeping up the image of a happy married couple. pic.twitter.com/IopGBMoOZa — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) October 11, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith told People in a separate interview that she initially thought the Oscars night slap was a “skit” that had been staged for the telecast.

“I thought, ‘This is a skit,’ “she told the magazine. “I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him… it wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.”

Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on live television after the comedian cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. As a result of the slap, Will Smith resigned from the Academy and became a Hollywood pariah.

The former couple have also appeared together on Jada’s “Red Table Talk” show, which was a Facebook Watch Originals series.

The actress made the revelations in her new book, Worthy, which is out next week.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com