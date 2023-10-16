Taylor Swift Bodyguard Returns to Israel to Join IDF Unit’s Fight Against Hamas

According to reports, a member of pop mega star Taylor Swift’s security team has left his big dollar job on the star’s Eras Tour and returned to his Israeli Defense Force unit as Israel continues its drive to respond to the horrendous terror attack by Hamas.

The bodyguard, who has requested to remain anonymous, left Las Vegas last week and headed back to Israel, according to the Israel Hayom newspaper.

“I have a pretty great life in the US, a dream job, great friends and a comfortable home,” he told the paper. “I didn’t have to come here, but I couldn’t stand by while families were slaughtered and burned alive in their homes. Don’t stand by and do nothing. Don’t be on the wrong side of history.”

The security professional also excoriated Hamas.

“It would be an insult to animals around the world to call these terrorists ‘animals,'” he said. “They killed and butchered families in their beds along with the family’s pets and in the end also burned down their houses. Try to imagine this happening in your neighborhood, or to your family.”

Swift debuted her Eras Tour Film overseas last Friday, earning about $130 million over its first weekend. But its planned opening for Tuesday in Israel has been postponed since theaters in the country have closed due to the terror attacks.

More than 1,400 Israelis have lost their lives in the Hamas attack, and many are still missing. Also, more than 27 Americans have been killed and an unknown number taken hostage.

Swift, though, has taken criticism from many fans disappointed that she has refused to issue any statements about the Hamas terror attacks on Israel.

Instead, she stuck with self-promotion, posting only about her Eras Tour Film debut.

