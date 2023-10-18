ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Calls Jim Jordan a ‘Loser’ Amid Speaker Race: ‘Trump’s Little Wrestling Buddy’

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel offered a predictably smug roast of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) during Tuesday’s show, calling the prospective House Speaker a “loser” after Jordan failed to garner the necessary votes during the first round of balloting.

Jimmy Kimmel opened his attack with a reference to Jordan’s time as a wrestling coach at Ohio State.

“Trump’s little wrestling buddy [is] having a hell of a time trying to get elected speaker,” Kimmel said, before playing a clip of former President Donald Trump praising the Congressman.

Kimmel added: “Turns out, there’s something about being a loser that really suits Jim Jordan.”

Watch below:

Does ANYBODY like Jim Jordan? pic.twitter.com/z50wypADaS — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) October 18, 2023

Kimmel continued his anti-Jordan harangue.

“A lot of Republicans were apparently turned off by the fact that, during their closed-door meeting last week, Jordan told his colleague, Steve Scalise, ‘America wants me,’ and stormed out the door,” he said. “I bet Scarlett Johansson wants you, too.”

As Breitbart News reported, Jordan was denied the Speaker’s gavel Tuesday on the first ballot by 20 Republican holdouts, despite winning 200 votes.

The six Republican holdouts voting for Speaker Emeritus Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) were Reps. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Jen Kiggans (R-VA), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-NE), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) and Don Bacon (R-NE).

Meanwhile, all 212 Democrats voted in lockstep for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

The House is set to conduct a second vote on Jordan on Wednesday.

