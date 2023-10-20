Hollywood Agent to Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise Apologizes for Calling Israel’s Response to Hamas ‘Genocide’

Top Hollywood agent Maha Dakhil apologized Thursday for condemning Israel’s response to the Hamas terror attacks as “genocide.”

Deadline reports Dakhil, who represents a host of stars including Tom Cruise, Natalie Portman, Madonna, Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Wilde and directors such as Steve McQueen via the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), reposted an Instagram story on Wednesday night which found wide public circulation.

Originating from the Instagram account Free Palestine, the offending item was written in response to Israel’s military response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas terrorists and read “You’re currently learning who supports genocide.”

Dakhil added her own caption in her Story and wrote, “That’s the line for me.”

She also shared a second post that read, “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.” Both posts were eventually deleted from her account.

Dakhil, who is Co-Head of Motion Pictures at CAA and a board member, subsequently apologized via a statement in a separate social media post. She wrote on her secretagentm Instagram profile.:

I made a mistake with a repost in my Instagram story, which used hurtful language. Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace. I’m so grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me. I immediately took the repost down. I’m sorry for the pain I have caused. Choice of words is important. Dialogue is healing. As each excruciating day passes, I’m listening and learning more from my friends. Thank you. I’m holding all our families in my prayers…I am grieving for everyone who is suffering right now. I continue to mourn all innocent lives. My mission is peace.

Dakhil has worked at the agency for 18 years and is currently the Co-Head of the Motion Picture Group and Co-Head of the agency’s International Film Group.

She is also a founding member of Time’s Up.