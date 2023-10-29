Renowned playwright David Mamet appeared this week on the Fox News Channel and urged fellow Jews to cease their support of Democrat lawmakers and reconsider sending their children to what he described as “antisemitic” colleges in response to rising anti-Israel sentiments on American campuses following Hamas’s shocking terror attack on the Jewish state.

A transcript is as follows:

BILL HEMMER: You spend a lot of time in New York and you’ve written a lot about the Jewish experience in New York is so unique. You recently wrote a piece titled “How the Democrats Betrayed the Jews.” What do you mean by that?

DAVID MAMET: I’m a conservative. I used to have a lot of liberal friends, but I don’t know where they are. Maybe they lost my number. I have a lot of conservative friends who are not Jewish, and at certain points, they all get this look on there face and I know what’s going to come next. They ask the question: I thought Jews were smart, why do they go with the liberals?

And the answer is that we Jews aren’t smart, we’re actually stupid. We’re great at self-reliance because we never had anyone to rely on. But when it comes to getting into a group, with the exception of the state of Israel, we say, “I don’t want to be identified. Leave me alone.”

[…]

What I suggested in the article is, Thanksgiving’s coming up, when your kids come home from college, don’t send them back. Stop funding antisemitic hatred and calling it, “Oh, it’s a good place to meet people.” Because for a Jew to send his or her son or daughter to these elite institutions because they’re going to make connections is the same thing as putting their daughter in a brothel because they’re going to meet powerful men there. It doesn’t make sense and we’re going to have to assert ourselves.