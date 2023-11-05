‘King of the Hill’ Star Johnny Hardwick’s Cause of Death Still Undetermined – ‘Extensive Decompositional Changes’ Cited

The cause of death for Johnny Hardwick, the stand-up comic from Texas who voiced the character of Dale Gribble in Fox’s hugely popular animated sitcom King of the Hill, remains undetermined.

The voice actor died in August at the age of 64, as Breitbart News reported. He was reportedly found in a bathtub in his Austin, Texas, home.

According to the autopsy report obtained by TMZ, the exact nature of his death cannot be resolved due to his body having undergone “extensive decompositional changes.”

The medical examiner explained there were no signs of trauma and that a toxicology test showed a “presumptive positive test for cannabinoids.”

Drugs were discovered on the scene however the type of substances couldn’t initially be determined, the New York Post reports.

The Primetime Emmy winner reportedly weighed just 100 pounds at the time of his passing.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they were called to Hardwick’s home for a welfare check and discovered the deceased.

The comedian was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play was suspected.

For King of the Hill‘s entire 13-season run, Hardwick voiced the character of Dale Gribble, the creatively employed conspiracy theorist whose face was perpetually concealed behind silver sunglasses and an orange baseball cap.