‘Real Housewives’ Stars Sound Alarm as U.S. Universities Fail to Protect Jewish Students: It’s ‘Incredibly Sad and Terrifying’

A pair of Real Housewives cast members are speaking out against U.S. universities for allowing the hate against Jews to flourish on campus from coast to coast.

Speaking at last weekend’s BravoCon event in Las Vegas, Heather Dubrow, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County, said the world has become “scary” in the wake of the October 7 attack launched on Southern Israel by Palestinian terrorists.

“Sending your children into the world is scary, and yes, that makes it especially scary what’s going on at a lot of campuses,” Dubrow told The Messenger when asked about the climate of hate in our universities.

Dubrow said that while she is “comfortable” with the safety at the schools her own four children attend, she is still worried about the nation.

“The whole thing is just incredibly sad and terrifying. And you know, a lot of Jewish [people at Bravo] have been talking to each other and coming together,” she said. “Jackie [Goldschneider] in New Jersey put together a really great group and I’ve been very proud to be with all of them and support each other and have conversations about how we can help…donating time, donating money, but awareness, too. I mean I think anyone with a platform needs to be talking.”

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Meredith Marks also chimed in about the issue of hate on campus.

“It’s intense. It’s terrifying. It’s very upsetting,” Marks said of the atmosphere on the campus. “It’s upsetting because the interpretations that are being put out there just don’t add up.”

U.S. universities have been drowning in hate speech against Jews and Israel as left-wing student organizations buttressed by left-wing teachers and professors have paraded their hate in most colleges and universities.

But Dubrow and Marks are not alone in the entertainment industry. Many others have also raised their voice to oppose the hate festering in our schools.

HBO talk show host Bill Maher, for one, excoriated college students attacking Israel and justifying Hamas’ attack against Israel early in October and slammed their foolish desire to be seen as social justice warriors despite being wholly uninformed about the topic.

Jeopardy! host and actress Mayim Bialik also took aim at the hate she is seeing in our system of higher education.

“It is clear that there is a strain of anti-semitism that is alive and well,” she said. “It is thriving at my alma mater [UCLA], where the chant ‘We want a Jewish genocide’ was echoed in The Quad, in front of Royce Hall… This is not acceptable. This is not normal.”

Leaders of Israel’s universities have also spoken up by writing an open letter to academic leaders in the West, rebuking them for adopting Hamas’s terrorist cause against Israel, and allowing antisemitism to flourish on their campuses.

