Movie Producers Sue Actress Abigail Breslin, Claim She Is Too Afraid to Do Scenes with ‘Aggressive’ Aaron Eckhart

Actress Abigail Breslin accused her co-star Aaron Eckhart of being “aggressive” and “demanding” on set, according to a lawsuit from producers behind the upcoming film Classified — who have reportedly sued the actress, claiming that her “wild, hysterical and imaginary allegations” against her co-star have jeopardized the film’s release.

“During the course of production, the entire production almost ground to a halt when Breslin advised the production of Eckhart’s (allegedly) aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional behavior which she insisted placed her at various times in peril,” the lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, reads.

The complaint, filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, says the producers still don’t know if Breslin confronted Eckhart about the alleged abuse, but they know she wrote a letter to the Screen Actors Guild “setting forth her fears and blasting Mr. Eckhart’s behavior.”

Breslin has reportedly claimed that Eckhart acted so aggressively toward her on the set of Classified that she was afraid to be alone with him.

The Little Miss Sunshine star’s allegations, which were made privately earlier this year, have come to light in the breach of contract lawsuit that names Breslin as the defendant and claims her “specious” accusations have cost the project $80,000.

“In order for the production to continue… Breslin refused to be alone in several scenes with Eckhart, and costly accommodations had to be made,” the lawsuit reads.

Breslin “is not aware of any action filed against her and has not been served with any legal notice,” the actress’ representative said, adding that “Breslin categorically denies all contended allegations and unequivocally stands by her statement which she provided confidentially to SAG.”

But plaintiffs Dream Team Studios and WM Holdings said Classified‘s on-set producer provided a reported based on a “detailed” investigation that found “no evidence in support of Breslin’s wild, hysterical and imaginary allegations against Eckhart.”

The suit also claims the film — which has been completed — now faces potential “delivery issues” due to it having “few scenes” in which the two stars appear onscreen together.

The producers also claim that the actress is refusing to sign her final agreement — which is needed for the film’s release — until she is paid $35,000 as a condition.

Breslin’s alleged “refusal” to sign “has completely imperiled the financial wellbeing of the production, including concluding distribution agreements and delivering under the terms of existing distribution agreements,” the complain states.

Now, the producers are asking for $80,000 in real damages, as well as for punitive damages.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.