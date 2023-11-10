Backlash Erupts After Warner Bros. Shelves Completed ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Movie Starring John Cena for $30 Million Tax Write-off

A strong backlash has been brewing against Warner Bros. after the studio shelved the now-completed Coyote vs. Acme movie staring John Cena in what they plan to be a $30 million tax write-off.

Though Warner Bros. previously shelved the Batgirl movie for tax purposes, the backlash over Coyote vs. Acme has been particularly strong given that the movie had considerable buzz and reportedly tested well in audience screenings.

Per Deadline:

The difference here is that Coyote vs. Acme is a completed movie with very good test scores, 14 points above the family norm. We’re told that the cash-strapped Warners finds that it’s not worth the cost to release theatrically, or to sell to other buyers (and there are parties who are interested for their own streaming services; we hear Amazon kicked the tires). After reporting a mixed third quarter, the best means for Warners money is a tax write-off. At one point, Coyote vs. Acme was dated on July 21, 2023 for theatrical release before getting pulled; that date placed by the ultimate $1.4 billion grossing Warner Bros biggest hit of all-time, Barbie.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson confirmed the studio’s decision to shelve Coyote vs. Acme.

“With the re-launch of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases,” they said.

“With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with Coyote vs Acme. We have tremendous respect for the filmmakers, casts, and crew, and are grateful for their contributions to the film,” they added.

Director Dave Green released a gracious statement, expressing hope that the movie will be seen by audiences one day while emphasizing that he and his creative team were faithful to the original characters.

Filmmakers and other industry insiders voiced their frustration on social media, with one person saying that the movie had the potential to go toe-to-toe with Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

“COYOTE V ACME is a great movie. The best of its kind since ROGER RABBIT. It’s commercial. It tested well. The leads are super likable. It’s beautifully shot. The animation is great. The ending makes everyone fucking cry. I thought the goal of this business was to make hit movies?” said BenDavid Grabinski.

This makes me feel insane. It’s a great fucking movie. It’s based on a huge IP. It’s a crowd pleaser. What are we even doing anymore? — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) November 9, 2023

“I have seen this movie and it is excellent. It also tested in the high 90s repeatedly. It also had interested buyers. The people working at Warner Bros are anti-art and I hope multiple anvils drop on their heads,” said Brian Duffield.

I have seen this movie and it is excellent. It also tested in the high 90s repeatedly. It also had interested buyers. The people working at Warner Bros are anti-art and I hope multiple anvils drop on their heads. https://t.co/eS6C7wr34s — Brian Duffield (@BrianDuffield) November 9, 2023

“This is INSANE. First of all, fuck a business model that incentivizes this. Secondly, this movie is GREAT. I was lucky to get to see some and it’s hilarious, with incredible animation. What a disgusting turn of events, especially with a huge gaping hole in the release calendar,” said Peter Atencio.

a bad company led by morons who hate movies https://t.co/sP8PPvd3r4 — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) November 9, 2023

Would love for someone to walk through the numbers on a decision like this because I’m really struggling to understand how the financial upside exceeds the cost of inevitable skepticism that talent will have about Warner Bros in at least the short term. https://t.co/SItm3tHbHd — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 9, 2023

This tax write-off bullshit ABSOLUTELY has to be addressed in the 2026 WGA negotiations. Finished movies and series should be monetized. https://t.co/sjTQ8tIN3n — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) November 9, 2023

This is such pathetic loser shit from Warner Bros https://t.co/PUwNTOBEp0 — Pat Casey 🎅 (@Pat_Kc) November 9, 2023

David Zaslav is the type of guy who would absolutely fall for the old "fake tunnel painted on a wall" gag in real life https://t.co/dVgbneeyZa — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) November 9, 2023

Every studio's gonna be doing this in a few years. They are no longer in the art business – it's all mercenary content drops. https://t.co/ygrCCbmboE — Friedkin Truths Forever (@LazlosGhost) November 9, 2023

I've seen this movie. It is SO SO SO FUCKING FUNNY. I am shocked. https://t.co/MkwS4Z7wAW — Kevin Costello (@KevinTCostello) November 9, 2023

