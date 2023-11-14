HBO’s John Oliver: U.S. Military Aid to Israel Means ‘We’re Heavily Implicated’ in Deaths of Palestinian Civilians

Warner Bros. Discovery’s corporate jester John Oliver has accused American citizens of being “heavily implicated” in the deaths of Palestinian civilians, arguing that U.S. military aid to Israel over the years means Americans are in some way to blame for the unfolding calamity in the Middle East.

John Oliver used Sunday’s episode of his HBO show Last Week Tonight to harangue viewers about their alleged culpability in the war between Israel and Hamas.

“I’m talking about America, because this country has emphatically picked a side. In recent years, we’ve given Israel $3.8 billion a year in military aid,” he said. “It means we’re heavily implicated.”

Oliver downplayed the fact that the Hamas instigated the war on October 7 by slaughtering more than 1,000 Israelis. He also downplayed the fact that Palestinian voters elected Hamas, elevating the terrorist organization to a government power.

Instead, he focused the blame on Israel and the U.S.

“Collective punishment is a war crime,” he said on the show. “But the fact is, there is much more criticism of Hamas in Gaza than Americans in general and these dipshits in particular are willing to admit. Palestinians in Gaza are not a monolith and nor, importantly, are Israelis.”

The left-wing comedian has a history of accusing Israel of atrocities when it defends itself against Hamas attacks.

In 2021, Oliver accused Israel of “war crimes” when it responded to an onslaught of rocket fire from Palestinian Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

