Warner Music Group Creating AI-Generated Biopic About Legendary French Singer Edith Piaf

Legendary French singer Edith Piaf is reportedly coming back more than 60 years after her death in a new biopic that will use artificial intelligence (AI) to recreate her voice and image.

Warner Music Group announced that it has partnered with Piaf’s estate to create Edith, a 90-minute film set in Paris and New York from the 1920s to the 1960s, narrated by an AI-generated reproduction of Piaf’s voice, according to a report by Variety.

“Animation will provide a modern take on her story, while the inclusion of archival footage, stage and TV performances, personal footage and TV interviews will provide audiences with an authentic look at the significant moments of Piaf’s life,” Warner Music Group said.

The film also reportedly promises to “uncover aspects of her life that were previously unknown.”

Warner Music Entertainment says it is working with the production company Seriously Happy to create the biopic, and that it plans to team up with a studio to develop the full-length movie.

The company also noted that AI technology has been trained on hundreds of Piaf’s voice clips and images, some of which are more than 80 years old. The AI will allow for her “distinct voice and image to be revived to further enhance the authenticity and emotional impact of her story,” Warner Music said.

The development of the AI-generated biopic, Edith, comes as living artists seek protections from AI technology in their guild contracts.

On Friday, actress Justine Bateman blasted the Hollywood actors’ union over its new provisional contract that is expected to allow striking performers to return to work in a matter of days, saying it doesn’t adequately protect actors from the inevitable encroachment of AI technology.

As Breitbart News reported, studio mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg recently opined that AI will result in the elimination of the vast majority of animation jobs in Hollywood in just three years.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.