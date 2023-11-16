Rapper Azealia Banks Backs Trump in 2024: ‘Nothing Can Take Him Down’ — Keeping Biden Is ‘Elder Abuse’

The outspoken rapper Azealia Banks said she will be voting for former President Donald Trump in 2024, saying she admires his sense of humor as well as his survivalism in the face of non-stop attacks.

“Seriously, nothing can take him down,” she said in an interview with Britain’s The Standard.

Azealia Banks explained why she is drawn to Trump.

“He’s just fucking funnyyy,” the rapper said. “He’s been through how many bankruptcies? How many wives? How many television shows? Seriously, nothing can take him down.”

When asked how she would feel about Trump “being near the nuclear button again,” she pointed out his presidential record of maintaining peace.

“Well, he didn’t press it the first time,” she replied. “You never know, Biden might hit the wrong shit on the antennae and blow the whole thing up.”

She added that said keeping President Joe Biden in power is “elder abuse.”

Banks also spoke about her support for the Second Amendment, saying she feels “way safer” in her new home state of Florida where “everyone carries a gun.”

The rapper said she rejects the left’s term “people of color.”

“Never say the word POC,” she told The Standard. “Thanks for letting me know there’s no difference between me and Kim Jong-un.”

