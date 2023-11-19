A woman, “Miss Nicaragua” Sheynnis Palacios, won the crown at the Miss Universe pageant Saturday in El Salvador.

Palacios, 23, is the first Nicaraguan to win the crown, the Associated Press (AP) reported Sunday.

Video footage shows the tense moments as the crowd waited for the crowning. “Okay, the new Miss Universe is…” the announcer said as the two contestants waited and held hands on the stage.

“Nicaragua!” the announcer shouted as Palacios reacted in shock. Moments later, the glittering crown was placed on her head:

It is important to note the company that owns the Miss Universe pageant recently filed for bankruptcy, Breitbart News reported November 10.

“The company is led by transgender rights advocate Anne Jakrajutatip, who took over the pageant’s brand in 2022,” the article said, also highlighting the fact that the pageant in El Salvador was slated to feature, for the first time, two transgender women contestants.

The AP report said Palacios is a communicologist who wants to promote mental health because she has suffered from anxiety in the past.

“Miss Thailand, Anntonia Porsild, was first runner-up and Miss Australia, Moraya Wilson, the second runner-up,” the outlet said. “Eighty-four women competed for the crown in the 72nd edition of the competition.”

Images show Palacios onstage wearing the crown while her fellow contestants stood nearby, applauding:

“Congrats beauty queen,” one social media user wrote.

“This beautiful woman did everything right. She was stunning, regal, her genuine kindness shone brightly. She nailed the questions but most important, she retained her humbleness throughout. The other contestants adored her!” another person stated.

During the competition Saturday, Palacios was asked which woman’s shoes she would like to spend a year in. Her answer was Mary Wollstonecraft, according to the AP.

“Wollstonecraft was an advocate of women’s rights and is considered one of the forerunners of feminism,” the report said.

In October, a man who identifies as a woman won the title of Miss Portugal, according to Breitbart News.

Miss Portugal 2023 is a man. pic.twitter.com/doLWt1VUmX — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) October 7, 2023

The outlet noted the win made him the second man competing for the title of Miss Universe.