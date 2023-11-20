Snoop Dogg’s Giving Up ‘Smoke’ Announcement Appears to Be Solo Stove Ad

It now appears that rapper Snoop Dogg’s shocking announcement that he was giving up “smoke” was just an advertisement for the “smokeless” Solo Stove fire pit.

“I have an announcement. I’m giving up smoke,” Snoop Dogg said in a video posted to social media on Monday. “I know what you’re thinking. ‘Snoop, smoke is kinda your whole thing.’ But I’m done with it, done with the coughing, and my clothes smelling all sticky icky.”

“I’m going smokeless,” the rapper continues in the video, before the camera pans over to a smokeless Solo Stove.

“Solo Stove fixed fire. They took out the smoke. Clever,” Snoop Dogg concludes in the video advertisement.

The “Young, Wild & Free” rapper, who has been an outspoken cannabis smoker and owns his marijuana brand, broke the Internet with a cryptic social media post last week when he announced “I’m giving up smoke.”

“After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” Snoop Dogg’s message read.

The announcement immediately made headlines and got a lot of people talking, with some fans surmising that the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper could have been joking or even setting up a “Super Bowl commercial.”

But others believed that Snoop Dogg could actually have been serious, citing an interview the rapper had with Daily Mail earlier this year, in which he said, “Being a grandfather has changed me in multiple ways,” adding, “The main way is being concerned with how I live, how I move, the kind of people I’m associated with because I want to see my grandkids grow old.”

“The only way I can do that is to take precautionary steps as far as how I move, who I hang out with, where I go out, my intake, what am I intaking?” he added.

While Snoop Dogg may have given up smoking, that remains to be seen. However, it appears unlikely, given that the rapper employs a full-time personal blunt roller.

