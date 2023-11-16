Snoop Dogg Breaks the Internet: ‘I’ve Decided to Give Up Smoke’

Rapper Snoop Dogg broke the Internet with a cryptic social media post on Thursday, announcing, “I’m giving up smoke.”

“After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” read a message superimposed on a picture of the celebrity.

The announcement came a shock for Snoop Dogg fans, given that the rapper has been an outspoken cannabis smoker and even owns his marijuana brand, Death Row Cannabis.

“Bro tweeting like there’s been a death in the family,” one X/Twitter (Xwitter) user reacted.

“Today isn’t April Fools day Snoop,” another wrote.

“Snoop without smoke is like earth without water,” a third commented.

“I know you’re high posting this,” another social media user quipped.

“Damn, the world is really really coming to an end,” another joked.

“This is probably just gonna be some viral campaign where he launches his own line of vapes or edibles or something,” another surmised.

“I know a set up of a Super Bowl commercial when I see it,” another said.

A Louis C.K. parody account riffed on the initial post: “I’m giving up masturbating. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Snoop Dogg’s announcement, however, might actually be serious.

Earlier this year, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper made comments about reducing his smoking and marijuana usage for his children and grandchildren.

“Being a grandfather has changed me in multiple ways,” Snoop Dogg told Daily Mail. “The main way is being concerned with how I live, how I move, the kind of people I’m associated with because I want to see my grandkids grow old.”

