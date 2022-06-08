Snoop Dogg Raised His Blunt Roller’s Five Figure Salary over Inflation

Rapper-actor and marijuana entrepreneur Snoop Dogg says he raised his full-time blunt roller’s five figure salary due to inflation. The employee is said to have made somewhere between $40,000 to $50,000 per year.

“Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year,” tweeted UberFacts — which describes itself in its Twitter bio as the provider of “the most unimportant things you’ll never need to know” — on Monday.

The rapper responded to UberFacts on Tuesday, tweeting, “Inflation. Their salary went up!!”

Inflation. Their salary went up!! https://t.co/BCtOVHMN4W — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 7, 2022

The revelation of Snoop Dogg’s blunt roller getting a pay increase due to inflation arrives amid rapper and Joe Biden supporter Cardi B taking to Twitter on Sunday to ask when “they going to announce” that the United States is “going into a recession.”

“When y’all think they going to announce that we going into a recession?” Cardi B wrote, which received thousands of replies, including many Twitter users who reminded her that she had encouraged her fans to vote for President Joe Biden.

When y’all think they going to announce that we going into a recession? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 5, 2022

Inflation is far outpacing any wage increases most workers have experienced.

A strong majority of Americans believe that the U.S. economy is experiencing a recession, according to a recent poll from the Economist and YouGov.

This public opinion runs contrary to Biden’s recent claim that a record high number of Americans were comfortable. Additionally, the president’s approval ratings have tanked, as citizens have overwhelming rejected the Biden administration’s handling of gas prices, inflation, and the economy.

