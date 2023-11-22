Jenna Ortega Quits ‘Scream VII’ Day After Studio Fired Her Co-Star for Accusing Israel of Genocide

Actress Jenna Ortega has quit the latest Scream sequel a day after the studio fired her co-star for accusing Israel of genocide in its war against the Hamas terrorist organization.

The reasons for Jenna Ortega’s departure from Scream VII remain unclear.

Deadline cited anonymous sources saying it has nothing to do with the fallout from Melissa Barrera‘s firing yesterday by Spyglass Media, the studio behind the horror franchise. The outlet said Ortega’s exit was in the works since before the actors strike.

Meanwhile, Variety reported that Ortega’s departure is due to her commitment to the Netflix series Wednesday.

The two actresses played sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter in the previous two Scream installments.

Jenna Ortega has publicly supported the anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace, the left-wing anti-Zionist organization that blamed Hamas’ October 7 massacre on “Israeli apartheid.”

The actress re-posted some of the group’s messages to her Instagram Story shortly after the mass killings.

Jewish Voice for Peace said on its official site that the Hamas terrorist attacks of October 7 were caused by “Israeli apartheid and occupation — and United States complicity in that oppression.”

The group counts Noam Chomsky, Judith Butler, actor Wallace Shawn, and Angels in America playwright Tony Kushner among its members.

As Breitbart News reported, actress Melissa Barrera was fired Tuesday from Scream VII following social media posts that accused Israel of genocide.

“Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp,” she wrote on Instagram. “Cornering everyone together, with nowhere to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

