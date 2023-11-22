Melissa Barrera Fired from ‘Scream VII’ After Accusing Israel of Genocide

Actresshas been fired from her role in the upcoming Scream VII after she publicly accused Israel of committing genocide.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Barrera not only referred to Gaza as a “concentration camp” but also accused Israel of “genocide and ethnic cleansing” in its war against Hamas in retaliation for the horrific October 7 terrorist attack, which claimed 1,400 lives, most of whom were civilians.

“Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp,” she wrote. “Cornering everyone together, with nowhere to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Barrera helped usher the Scream franchise into a new generation with the 2022 feature that “earned $137.7 million globally and combined generations of cast members from the franchise.”

“Barrera’s Sam Carpenter was the lead of that film, and the older sister of Jenna Ortega’s Tera. Barrera also starred in Scream VI, which was released in March and topped $168.9 million at the global box office,” added THR.

Director Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day), who will be helming the new installment, released a statement in response to her firing, insisting he had nothing to do with it.