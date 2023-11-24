Steven Spielberg, Rob Reiner to Host First Major Hollywood Fundraiser for Joe Biden Since Strikes

Hollywood is bringing out its big fundraising guns as part of the Democrat establishment’s effort to get the massively unpopular Joe Biden re-elected next year.

Steven Spielberg, Rob Reiner, and Shonda Rhimes are reportedly among those co-hosting a glitzy Los Angeles party on December 8 that will be the first major Hollywood fundraiser for President Biden since the end of the writers and actors strikes.

Deadline first reported that other co-hosts will include former Paramount boss Jim Gianopulos and mega-producer Peter Chernin.

Tickets will go for as much as $500,000. For a cool $25,000, you will get access to a photo line.

Hollywood is revving up its Biden fundraising machine as the president’s approval numbers are sinking to embarrassingly low levels.

Earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris was reportedly in town for a separate fundraiser along with her husband, Doug Emhoff.

The event raised $500,000 for the Biden Victory Fund andwas held at the home of attorney Cliff Gilbert-Lurie and Leslie Gilbert-Lurie, according to Deadline.

Biden’s approval numbers continue to tank as more Americans become fed up with runaway inflation that has caused the price of essentials including food and energy to soar to unprecedented levels.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent NBC News poll showed only 40 percent of voters approved of Biden, while 57 percent disapproved, marking his worse approval and disapproval numbers since becoming president.

The president is now alienating many young Democrats for his handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

As Breitbart News reported, among individuals aged 18 to 34, only 20 percent approve, while 70 percent disapprove.

In 2020, Hollywood celebrities and executives added diesel fuel to Biden’s presidential campaign, with Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman, Steven Spielberg and Bob Iger each donating six-figure sums.

Celebrity donors included Rob Reiner, Alyssa Milano, Norman Lear, and Barbra Streisand.

Katzeberg is heading up Biden’s re-election effort, with the former Disney boss having pledged to deliver “all the resources” that the deeply unpopular president will need to win re-election in 2024.

