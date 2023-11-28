Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Blasts ‘Neo-Liberal Wet Dream’ of Supporting Hamas

Stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger has blasted what she calls the “neo-liberal wet dream” of supporting Hamas, warning that the left’s faddish sympathy for the Palestinian terrorist organization is both misinformed and dangerous.

Iliza Shlesinger, who is Jewish, posted a lengthy criticism to Instagram in which she called out the left for its carelessness when it comes to discussing the Israel-Hamas war.

“This neo-liberal wet dream that supporting Hamas or using the word ‘genocide’ when it comes to Israel… makes you look informed or ahead of the social curve is an actual nightmare for those of us who can’t just set this down when the high of of being a social media crusader wears off,” she wrote.

“You should spend more time exercising critical thinking than reading rando insta accounts designed to brainwash you.”

Later in the post, Shlesinger singled out those Hollywood figures who are being dropped by their talent agencies for spouting antisemitic rhetoric.

“Maybe now you can understand the weight of your casual hatred,” she wrote.

Iliza Shlesinger is the latest entertainment figure to take a stand against the antisemitism on the left that has dramatically spiked following Hamas’ massacre of 1,200 Israelis on October 7.

Fellow comedian Amy Schumer recently revealed she has lost many friends over her public support of Israel in the wake of Hamas’ unprecedented slaughter. But the Trainwreck star said she nevertheless feels “powerful and free” knowing she has stood for the truth.

“I’m a proud Jewish woman and have every right to be,” she wrote in an Instagram post last month.

Copland actor Michael Rapaport has blasted those on the left pushing for a “ceasefire” in Israel, arguing it would be pointless given the barbarity of Hamas’ tactics, which have included the beheading, dismemberment, and rape of Jews.

“Hamas doesn’t give a fuck about anything except for the destruction of Israel and the destruction and death of all Jews,” the actor said in a recent video.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com