Kanye West Slammed by Jewish Organizations Over ‘Jew Hating’ Lyrics to His ‘Vultures’ Song

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West is being slammed by prominent Jewish organizations over the lyrics to his new song “Vultures,” in which he is heard rapping, “How I’m anti-Semitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

“At a time of rising antisemitism worldwide, it’s disgusting to see Kanye once again use his platform to spew Jew hatred,” a spokesperson for the Anti-Defamation League told TMZ.

Listen Below:

“How I’m anti-Semitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch,” West raps in the song.

The next line in the song’s lyrics appear to reference the rapper’s former manager, Scooter Braun, who is Jewish.

“I just fucked Scooter’s bitch and we ran up like Olympics, got pregnant in the threesome, so whose baby is it? Whose baby is it?” West continues.

The Jewish organizations told TMZ that the lyrics aren’t surprising given that they come from West, who they blasted as an “unrepentant antisemite and clearly a misogynist.”

Meanwhile, Richard Hirschhaut, a spokesperson for the Jewish global advocacy organization, American Jewish Committee, told the outlet that while the “Heartless” rapper’s unapologetic antisemitism is well-documented, his latest remarks seems “particularly pathetic and sad.”

“To fuel the flames of antisemitism and promote such bile to his millions of followers, especially at this fraught and dangerous time for the Jewish community, is unforgivable,” Richard said.

West’s new song features fellow rappers Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Durk, and Bump J., and was released earlier this month on Chicago radio station WPWX Power 92. The tune was performed for the first time over the weekend at a nightclub in Dubai. It has not yet appeared on streaming services.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.