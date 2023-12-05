Nick Cannon, Father of 12, Reveals he Likely Spends $200,000 a Year Taking his Kids to Disneyland

Comedian and TV personality Nick Cannon revealed that he likely spends $200,000 per year taking his 12 children to Disneyland. He also revealed that he is probably at Disneyland “at least once a month” to celebrate his children’s birthdays, in addition to holidays.

“Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?” Cannon asked during a Friday appearance on The Breakfast Club, to which the show’s host, Charlamagne tha God, replied, “Uh, we can imagine.”

Watch Below:

“The crazy thing is, I used to host Christmas morning at Disneyland, and so I used to get that Disney bag,” the father of 12 explained. “There were perks. So, all of that stuff was free. It’s no longer free, and only had two kids then.”

“And every birthday, like, I’m literally at Disneyland at least once a month, and to move around Disney, like, I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland. At Disneyland!” Cannon exclaimed.

He also pointed out other expenses that are included when taking children to Disneyland.

“First of all, Disneyland is expensive already off [the] top,” Cannon said. “Like, if you’re trying to stay in the hotel — it’s not how it used to be. You got to make reservations, so to I’m spend $200,000 a year at Disneyland.”

After Charlamagne tha God joked that the father of 12 should disclose what brand of condoms he has been wearing, so that listeners know never to buy them, as they apparently don’t work, Cannon disclosed that all of his children were had “on purpose.”

“I have never had unprotected sex with someone that I didn’t intend to — I know that if I’m having unprotected sex that this person could get pregnant,” Cannon said.

The TV personality went on to explain why he desired to become a father to so many children.

“I could have stopped, you know, or even not had the children,” he said. “But I was welcoming the idea of it and was never against it. So, you know, I’ve worked through a lot of that through therapy of, like, yeah, I love being a father. I love the life that they give me.”

“And I could have made some other decisions, you know, with the mothers of my children,” Cannon added. “But it was one of those things, like, I want to have these kids and as many kids I possibly can because, you know, I come from that mentality of, like, as long as I can take care of my tribe and we can live in an abundant way, that’s how I want to be there.”

Last year, Cannon welcomed his 12th child, a daughter, Halo Marie, with model Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shared a son, Zen, who died of brain cancer at five months in December 2021.

Three months before the birth of Halo Marie, Cannon and former Price is Right model, Lanisha Cole, had a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole.

Cannon also has a daughter, Zeppelin, and twin boys, Zion and Zillion, with internet personality Abby De La Rosa.

He also has twin daughters, Monroe and Morrocan, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as three children with Brittany Bell: two sons, Golden and Rise, and one daughter, Powerful. Cannon also has a son, Legendary Love, with model Bre Tiesi.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.