Trump Supporters Unfurl Mugshot Banner at Yankee Stadium: ‘Never Surrender’

Trump supporters at a New York Yankees baseball game unfurled a banner in support of the former president ahead of his rally in the Bronx.

During the game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, a banner with former President Donald Trump’s mugshot and the words, “Never Surrender” was unveiled.

Fans at Yankee Stadium just unveiled a huge Trump mugshot banner with “Never Surrender” on it. pic.twitter.com/69eu7eK3U1 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 23, 2024

Laura Loomer, a political activist, revealed that the banner was unveiled by Dion Cini, the founder of Trump2024swag.com, and the America First Warehouse, which is described as being a “unique, patriotic venue for events, showcasing American-made products, and advancing the America-First agenda.”

Great job, @dioncini! My friends Dion and @americafirstwh just dropped a NEVER SURRENDER Trump mug shot flag at Yankee stadium in New York the night before President Trump’s rally in the Bronx! You love to see it! https://t.co/2BOWtgbTFj — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 23, 2024

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in the South Bronx at Crotona Park on Thursday evening.

The New York Young Republican Club has been working with “Hispanic members of the Bodega Association and the National Supermarket Association,” in order to promote the event, according to Axios.

Bronx Democrats are reportedly planning to hold a counter-rally at the other end of Crotona Park during the former president’s event.

Since announcing the rally, Trump supporters in the Bronx have expressed their support for the former president.

On May 18, the day after the Trump campaign announced the rally, a crowd of Trump supporters gathered in the Bronx to express their support for Trump, encouraging people to come out and vote.

Trump supporters in the Bronx who were interviewed by Newsmax on Tuesday spoke about how people in the city were “struggling” and the people needed “to see” that their president cared about them.

The rally in the Bronx comes after a previous one held in Wildwood, New Jersey, which was reported to have had around 100,000 people in attendance.