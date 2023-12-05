Soap Star Billy Miller’s Cause of Death Revealed

Triple Daytime Emmy-winning soap veteran Billy Miller died in September, two days before his 44th birthday, and the cause of his death has been revealed to be suicide, specifically by means of a gunshot wound to the head.

Miller, best known for his roles on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, died by suicide, with letters reportedly found at the scene, according to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, obtained by Radar.

The actor’s cause of death is officially listed as “gunshot wound to the head,” with the manner of death listed as “suicide.”

“This 43-year-old man with a history of bipolar disorder and depression was found deceased in the bathtub of his residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the head,” the report stated.

The autopsy report added that “multiple letters” and instructions were also found at the scene.

“Multiple letters indicating suicidal intent and instructions for others were found at the scene,” the report read. “A revolver chambered for .410 shotgun shells was found in the decedent’s right hand.”

The report also noted that “Postmortem toxicology demonstrated the presence of ethanol, cocaine, and its metabolites, diphenhydramine, and amphetamine,” and that Miller’s blood alcohol level was 0.08.

Miller, who starred as Billy Abbot on The Young and the Restless, was the fourth actor to play the character on CBS’ top-rated drama, but quickly claimed the role as his own.

During his six years on the show (2008-2014), Miller won three Daytime Emmys, two for Outstanding Supporting Actor, and one for Outstanding Lead Actor.

Other notable productions that Miller appeared in include American Sniper with Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller, Bad Blood, Ray Donovan, and Truth Be Told.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.