Left-Wing Pop Sensation Taylor Swift Crowned Time Magazine Person of the Year

Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Simon Kent

Taylor Swift has been named Time Magazine’s person of the year for 2023, following in the footsteps of previous winners including Greta Thunberg, Barack Obama, and Volodymyr Zelensky.

The jet-setting climate change activist, who endorses Democrats, attacks Republicans, and performs for Communist human rights abusing-China’s Singles Day, told the magazine she is “the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt.”

The left-wing singer also admitted the toll of her 180-minute Eras concerts often left her feeling physically wrecked.

After a run of shows, “I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it there,” she said.

“I can barely speak because I’ve been singing for three shows straight. Every time I take a step my feet go crunch, crunch, crunch from dancing in heels.”

Taylor Swift was named TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year—making her the first woman to appear twice on a Person of the Year cover since the franchise began in 1927. Swift was also named Person of the Year in 2017.

Taylor Swift is TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year—making her the first woman to appear twice on a Person of the Year cover since the franchise began in 1927. Swift was also named Person of the Year in 2017.

As well as her tour, Swift has also released the fastest-selling record of 2023 – a re-recording of her decade-old album 1989.

There has also been controversy along the way.

As Breitbart News reported, Swift used her massive social media following to promote a left-wing voter registration organization on election day. But the singer continues to remain silent on Hamas’ massacre of Israelis more than a month after the October 7 slaughter.

Taylor Swift promoted the organization Vote.org in an Instagram Story post.

“Voters gonna vote!” Swift wrote to her 275 million followers. She concluded by adding a link to Vote.org at the bottom of her post.

Vote.org promotes itself as “non-partisan” but the group works to help the left win elections. In recent years, the organization tried to halt the Georgia Election Integrity Law, which added voter ID requirements to state election rules, among a host of other measures.

It also tried to stop Texas from requiring physical signatures on voter registration applications, as Breitbart News reported.

This was not the first time the performer has entered the political domain, previously offering her unsolicited views on everything from sexuality and abortion to accusing former President Donald Trump of “stoking the fires of white supremacy.”

As Breitbart News reported, in June, 2020, she marked the start of Pride Month by blasting what she called “harmful pieces of legislation” — a reference to the growing number of state laws protecting children from irreversible body modification, sexually explicit drag shows, and other forms of radical LGBTQQIAAP2S+ indoctrination.

“We can’t talk about pride without talking about pain,” she said. “Right now and in recent years, there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ[QIAAP2s+] and queer community at risk. It’s painful for everyone. Every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities.”

Swift — whose fan base contains a large number of gay men — then urged her fans to vote accordingly.

As Breitbart’s David Ng has chronicled, Swift has rushed headlong into the welcoming arms of left-wing politics and woke activism for years.

In 2020, NG observed she officially endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House, placing her enormous star power and influencer status in service of the Democratic presidential ticket.

At the time, Swift said abortion and gay rights were among her top issues in choosing a candidate.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.