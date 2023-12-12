Shirley Anne Field, ‘Alfie’ Actress and Stage Star, Dies at 87

English actress Shirley Anne Field has died aged 87, her family has said, adding she’ll be remembered for her “unbreakable spirit” and decades on screen.

She starred in films such as Alfie, opposite Sir Michael Caine, and Saturday Night and Sunday Morning – alongside Albert Finney, the BBC reports.

Field also appeared in a huge number of popular TV series during her long career including The Bill, Doctors, Murder She Wrote, Last of the Summer Wine and Upstairs, Downstairs.

A statement from her family said she would be “greatly missed.”

“It is with great sadness that we are sharing the news that Shirley Anne Field passed away peacefully on Sunday… surrounded by her family and friends,” the family said.

“Shirley Anne will be greatly missed and remembered for her unbreakable spirit and her amazing legacy spanning more than five decades on stage and screen.”

Among her other hit films were 1962’s The War Lover alongside the late Steve McQueen and Robert Wagner and 1985’s rom-com My Beautiful Laundrette with Daniel Day-Lewis.

In more recent years, Field starred in the 2014 short drama Beautiful Relics opposite Flora Spencer-Longhurst.

She married racing driver Charles Crichton-Stuart in 1967, and they had a daughter Nicola before divorcing. Crichton-Stuart died in 2001.