WATCH: Michael Rapaport Joins Israeli Comedy Show in Mocking Harvard

Comedian Michael Rapaport, who has been vocally pro-Israel in the weeks since the Hamas terror attack of October 7, joined the Israeli cast of the show Eretz Nehederet (“Wonderful Land”) to mock Harvard and other elite U.S. universities on antisemitism.

The sketch comedy show has draw international attention for making fun of left-wing undergraduates, who support Hamas; the United Nations, which has been reluctant to condemn rapes by Hamas; and the media covering Hamas, especially the BBC.

Rapaport’s sketch recreates the congressional testimony last week of the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who said that calls for the genocide of Jews were only objectionable in “context.”

The sketch sets the hearing on the set of Harry Potter, with Rapaport playing the head wizard, Dumbledore, quizzing faculty about whether it is permissible at Hogwarts academy to call for the genocide of half-wizard, half-human “Mudbloods.”

One of the witches Rapaport questions explains that “context” is a new magical spell that “makes everything that’s wrong, right.”

Exasperated, he asks another witch to answer “yes-or-no question” — to which she answers, “Yes, or no,” and then cackles.

Finally, he asks why they are so evasive. They explain they are funded by Qatar — “Oh, they shit dollars on us.”

Rapaport concludes, straight to camera: “And if you didn’t get the metaphor, you’re as stupid as a Harvard graduate.”

Israel’s Army Radio reported that Rapaport arrived in Israel on Tuesday morning and went straight to Tel Aviv’s Kidnapped Square, where there are constant demonstrations for the return of the 137 remaining hostages abducted by Israel on October 7.

He arrived shortly after Harvard indicated that President Claudine Gay would retain her post, in spite of her admitted failure to address antisemitism, and in spite of lingering allegations of plagiarism that the university knew about as long ago as October.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.