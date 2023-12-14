Andre Braugher Cause of Death Revealed

Veteran actor André Braugher, star of the Oscar-nominated Glory and the hit TV show Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died on Monday at the age of 61. The cause of his death has been revealed to be lung cancer.

Braugher died after a battle with lung cancer, the actor’s publicist revealed Thursday, the actor’s longtime publicist Jennifer Allen told the New York Times on Thursday.

When the Emmy-winning actor’s death was first announced on Monday, Allen had initially said he died after a “brief illness.”

Braugher was diagnosed with lung cancer just a few months ago, but never publicly revealed his diagnosis.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star was a private person who told the New York Times in 2014 that he had “stopped drinking alcohol and smoking years ago,” the outlet reported.

Braugher won his first Emmy in 1996 for his breakout role on NBC’s television drama series Homicide, in which he played detective Frank Pembleton.

The actor won another Emmy a decade later for the 2006 FX miniseries, Thief. Braugher would go on to earn a total of 11 Emmy nominations, including for his portrayal of Captain Ray Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

A Chicago native, Braugher earned his B.A. from Stanford University and an M.F.A. from Julliard before getting his start in acting with the 1989 Civil War epic Glory, in which he played opposite Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Matthew Broderick, and Cary Elwes. The film went on to win three Oscars and has generally been considered the best Civil War movie to grace the silver screen.

