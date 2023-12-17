Report: Rapper’s Assets May Be Sold to Cover $10M Judgment in Stripper Injury Case

Assets such as cars and a mansion belonging to rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine may soon be sold at auction to satisfy a judgment against him levied by a stripper, according to reports.

The nearly $10 million judgment comes after the woman accused him of smashing a bottle of champagne into her skull a few years ago, TMZ reported Sunday.

The outlet obtained documents that reportedly say that “a receiver has been appointed to take control of the rapper’s assets — items like his Rolls-Royce and his Florida mansion — and sell off whatever is necessary to pay the $9.825 million judgment.”

The stripper, identified as Alexis Salaberrios received the judgment in July. However, the amount has not been paid. Therefore, a judge appointed a receiver.

“TMZ broke the story, Tekashi was sued by Alexis in 2021 after allegedly hitting her in the head inside Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami. Her attorney told us he tried hitting someone else for calling him a rat, but he missed and clocked Alexis instead,” the outlet said. Salaberrios later claimed she was taken to the Emergency Room and doctors used staples to close the wound in her head. Teshaki 6ix9ine was recently arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida, after he reportedly did not appear regarding charges from a traffic violation. Video footage shows the moment law enforcement confronted him:

The rapper’s girlfriend was arrested Thursday for allegedly attacking him and damaging his vehicle in Palm Beach, NBC Miami reported Friday:

Jeorjina Guillermo-Diaz, who also raps under the stage name Yailin La Más Viral, was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office late Thursday on charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, property damage-criminal mischief, and obstructing justice, an arrest report said.

Clips of the incident show the moment when the rapper, wearing a brightly colored sweatshirt, was apparently attacked by the young woman.

Deputies went to the residence for a “domestic” call. The victim told them he and the woman had been arguing because she believed he was looking at other women.

The NBC Miami report also noted that “Tekashi 6ix9ine, 27, has had a busy year in South Florida.”

“In March, he was hospitalized after he was brutally beaten by a group of men at an LA Fitness in Lake Worth. Video of the attack went viral on social media,” the article said.