George Santos Blasts Planned HBO Biopic: ‘It’s a F**king Fiction’

Expelled New York Representative George Santos took aim at the announced HBO biopic supposedly based on his life and said that he is sure it’s never going to get made because it’s filled with lies.

Santos, of course, is the openly gay representative from New York who became the very first congressman to be expelled from Congress without being convicted of anything.

However, he faces a series of accusations of wrongdoing and recently pleaded not guilty to ten charges, including wire fraud, false statements, falsifying records, identity theft and access device fraud as part of an illegal credit card scheme.

In a new interview conducted by comedian Ziwerekoru “Ziwe” Fumudoh, Santos said he thinks that Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang’s impression of him on os amusing, but he demurred when Ziwe asked him if Yang would do a good job portraying him in the announced biopic.

When Ziwe first brought up Yang’s impression, Santos quipped that the actor “deserves an EGOT” for his SNL portrayal.

But Santos got serious when Ziwe asked about the HBO project and whether he would want Yang to portray him in the film.

“That movie’s not ever gonna happen,” Santos replied, adding that “The book has no perspective of me or anybody close to me. It’s a fucking fiction.”

The book mentioned is reportedly serving as the basis for the HBO movie, Mark Chiusano’s The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos. The book was only released on Nov. 28, but HBO reserved the film rights almost immediately.

The movie is apparently set to be comedic as it is being executive produced by Frank Rich, of Veep and Succession fame.

After the interview, Santos claimed tha he thought he “held his own” against the pointed questions, digs, and subtle attacks.

“Obviously, she’s a comedian, right? She came for me,” Santos said of Ziwe. “She had funny puns, and you know she was witty with it. But I want to think that I held my own. And I had fun with it, too. And, you know, I clapped back a little bit. It was an interesting, different type of environment that I’ve grown accustomed to with the political teams, The Washington Post and CNN and all of them.”

Despite Santos’ conviction that the HBO movie won’t get made, HBO told Forbes magazine that they are still moving ahead with the project.

