A man featured in far-left director Rob Reiner’s upcoming documentary film about “Christian Nationalism” is not a Christian Nationalist and has no idea what one is.

Speaking to Newsweek’s Chief Culture Correspondent Paul Bond, Jon Tigges said, “I don’t know what Christian Nationalism is,” and he has no idea why he is in the trailer.

Nevertheless, Tigges is featured prominently in Reiner’s God & Country, which is another one of those sneaky in-kind contributions that super-wealthy Hollywood launches for Democrats during election years. In this case, Reiner is using millions of dollars on a two-hour campaign commercial to defeat former President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

Democrats sure got it good.

And, of course, the whole thing is fake news:

In a trailer for God & Country, a documentary due in February from Rob Reiner that makes the case that Christian Nationalism is a “danger to our country,” a presumably violent man is seen being arrested by a half-dozen police officers. But the man, Jon Tigges, tells Newsweek he has no clue why he’s in the trailer because, he doesn’t even know what “Christian Nationalist” means, let alone identify as one. “I don’t know what Christian Nationalism is. But, apparently, it has something to do with people revolting against the government,” Tigges told Newsweek after viewing the trailer for Reiner’s movie.

Apparently, because that stupid “danger to democracy” talking point is doing nothing to stop Trump’s momentum (at least in the polls), the memo has gone out that the 2024 talking point will be “Christian Nationalism.” Oh, and that talking point must be spat out of the mouths of cable news anchors like they are saying “Nazi” — you know, the same news anchors currently humping the leg of those Nazis in Hamas.

According to the Newsweek article, Reiner shows a video of Tigges at the mostly peaceful January 6 U.S. Capitol protest against voter fraud. The trailer then shows Tigges being handcuffed at a June 21, 2021, school board meeting. But Tigges says he was nowhere near the havoc at the U.S. Capitol and that he was arrested at the infamous Loudoun County School Board meeting where the board was attempting to cover up a rape. The former superintendent declared it an “unlawful assembly.” A judge eventually dropped all the charges against Tigges. I bet that’s not in the movie.

Thanks to the selectively edited trailer, Tigges has also been confused with the father of the rape victim.

After seeing the God & Country trailer, Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins posted this on Xwitter: “Showing the arrest of the dad at that school board meeting because his daughter was sexually assaulted, as if *HE* is the bad guy, is a WILD narrative choice.”

But facts and context don’t matter to the left. Leftists like Reiner know they have billions of dollars in corporate media propaganda backing their lies and smears. He knows that CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post, the New York Times, PBS, ABC, CBS, NPR, NBC, and on and on only care about smearing normal people, and the only way to smear normal people is with lies like this.

Did I mention how good the Democrats got it?

