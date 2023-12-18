Video Shows Rapper Blueface Forcing Fan on Stage Before Shoving Her to the Floor

Rapper Blueface is being excoriated online after a video emerged of him calling a fan onstage only to shout to his entourage “Get her!” before she is shoved to the floor.

The Daily Mail reports the incident occurred at a club event that the Los Angeles rapper was hosting alongside his on-and-off girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis.

According to various people on social media who attended the show, Alexis accused the woman of throwing ice at her.

The ice throwing allegation cannot be seen in any of the videos circulating on social media.

The clips do show Alexis being physically restrained by security guards as the woman appears to deny she threw anything.

Blueface had a fan come on stage and then had his baby mother Jaidyn Alexis fight her 😳 pic.twitter.com/JaMTdn69W2 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 17, 2023

Fans quickly responded to the act by calling out the performer for turning on a supporter and humiliating her.

After Ice Gets Thrown Blueface Throws A Chrisean Rock Fan Towards Jaidyn Alexis To Squabble Up 😮‼️ pic.twitter.com/oSUGFphqua — Eyezawake 👁️ (@eyezawake) December 17, 2023

“I hope [the woman] press charges and where her friends at. We all would have jumped her and Blue. Lol,” one person wrote in the comments under the video.

“Wow, miss blue cheese felt disrespected so he man handled a girl who paid to see him, I’m disgusted that he is still walking free, just lock him up already,” another chimed in.

“I’m pretty sure I can read the girl’s lips when Jai is signaling her over there like come here. It looks like the girl says: ‘No it wasn’t me baby.'”

Blueface, 26, is currently on probation, stemming from a November 2022 altercation at a strip club in Las Vegas in which he was initially charged with attempted murder.

The charge was later reduced to battery and discharging a firearm, as Breitbart News reported.