Barbra Streisand Freaks at Media for Focusing on Biden’s Age: ‘Let’s See Next Time Trump Can Ride a Bicycle’

David Ng

Both Joe Biden and Barbra Streisand are 81 years old, but only one is showing signs of significant cognitive decline.

Barbra Streisand is performing diaper duty again for Biden’s re-election campaign, hitting out against the news media for its growing focus on the president’s age. Biden is the oldest serving president in U.S. history.

“The media constantly talks about Biden’s age,” the Hollywood star complained on X on Tuesday. “But Trump is only three years younger.” She then bizarrely brought up bicycle riding — without noting Biden’s humiliating incident last year in which he fell off his bike in front of cameras.

Biden’s embarrassing bicycle mishap served as a metaphor for his presidency until another more humiliating incident took over — his epic face plant on stage at the Air Force Academy in June.

Barbra Streisand is one of Biden’s biggest Hollywood cheerleaders.

The Funny Girl star has publicly praised Biden for “his honesty, his integrity,” and his “love of facts” — despite a long list of lies and false statements he has made both before and since taking office.

