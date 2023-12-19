Debra Messing Travels to Gaza to Visit ‘Terror Tunnels’ Built by Hamas: ‘I’m Speechless’

Will & Grace star Debra Messing has traveled to Gaza where she has toured the “terror tunnels” built by Hamas.

Debra Messing was photographed in Gaza with screenwriter Lee Kern, who posted the photo to his Instagram account. The actress re-posted the photo, writing, “Hello from Gaza. @leekern13 and I had the opportunity to see the huge Hamas tunnel that was reported about last week. I’m speechless.”

“@therealdebramessing is a badass,” Kern wrote. “Not only has she been speaking out when others have been silent, she came into a war zone today to see one of the terror tunnels built by Hamas. She is a Queen of our people and she deserves all the love.”

Messing appears to be referring to the Hamas tunnel in the Gaza Strip that Israeli forces unveiled this week. The tunnel located near a key border crossing, is wide enough for some vehicles to drive through.

Since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks that killed 1,200 Israelis, Debra Messing has used her massive social media following to call out the establishment news media, universities, and other left-wing institutions for making excuses for anti-semitism and downplaying Hamas’ atrocities.

The Emmy-winning star has publicly shown her support for Israel, speaking at a recent Washington, D.C. rally where tens of thousands of Jews marched to condemn the surge in anti-semitism seen throughout major cities and college campuses.

