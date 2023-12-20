James Woods Slams Democrats Waging the ‘Real War on Democracy’

James Woods, one of the few conservative stars in Hollywood, on Wednesday expressed his utter dismay at the Colorado Supreme Court which ruled the Constitution’s “Insurrection Clause” prohibits former President Donald Trump from appearing on the ballot for the presidency in 2024.

As Breitbart News reported, the provocative ruling partially reverses a prior ruling from Colorado District Court Judge Sarah Wallace, who ruled in November Trump is not an officer of the United States as defined by the Fourteenth Amendment and the Amendment therefore cannot be used to disqualify him from appearing on the Colorado primary ballot.

Woods used social media to voice his anger, embracing X – formerly known as Twitter – to declare Donald Trump innocent of any crime, real or perceived, while declaring the real “war on Democracy” is unfolding in Colorado itself:

James Woods is no stranger to political commentary.

As Breitbart News reported, the Oscar-nominated actor blasted President Joe Biden back in October for his press conference in Israel during which the visibly haggard commander in chief began to ramble incoherently and lose his train of thought in an embarrassing senior moment.

Despite reading from prepared notecards, Biden began to meander mid-speech before completely losing his way.

Woods called out Biden’s obvious dementia, adding the corrupt politician is still lurking just beneath the senility.

“We are minutes from the end on the Doomsday Clock with this soulless fool in charge. He has GOT to go. Literally the fate of mankind is at stake,” the actor wrote on X.

Woods has also called out Biden on issues like gun control.

Veteran actor James Woods slammed Joe Biden for proposing gun control legislation while Hunter Biden was caught recklessly handling firearms. https://t.co/rb2WMzdbFQ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 7, 2022

In June Woods condemned the establishment’s ongoing effort to take down Donald Trump, accusing the left of launching an “unrelenting assault” on the former president in a bald-faced effort to fix the 2024 presidential election.