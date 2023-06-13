James Woods Blasts Establishment’s Plan to Take Down Trump: ‘Unrelenting Assault on the One True Outsider to the Swamp’

Hollywood star James Woods has condemned the establishment’s ongoing effort to take down Donald Trump, accusing the left of launching an “unrelenting assault” on the former president in a bald-faced effort to fix the 2024 presidential election.

James Woods laid out the left’s 2024 plan in an impassioned tweet on Monday.

“Continue the unrelenting assault on the one true outsider to the swamp,” he wrote. “Cripple him in slow motion with a thousand cuts, because to destroy him in one violent blow would confer martyrdom.”

Woods added that the establishment will “neuter any viable substitute genuinely conservative candidate” and prop up “’hands-across-the aisle’ RINO sucker fish like Romney.”

“Why? Because there is only one trough and all these political hogs slop at it side by side,” he concluded, before adding:

Donald Trump’s election was NEVER supposed to happen. Hillary’s hubris fumbled an easy walk to the goal line, and all hell broke loose – the corruption, the child trafficking, the globalist payoffs, all of it was exposed. Now BOTH sides of the uniparty can’t wait to get it back to the comfortable swamp where they can slither around together in happy denizen heaven, making deals, getting rich, and swapping mistresses and pool boys.

Woods’ condemnation comes as Trump is set to appear Tuesday at a federal court in Miami, Florida, where he is expected to surrender voluntarily to authorities to face charges he mishandled classified documents.

Many prominent Trump supporters and non-supporters alike have condemned the prosecution as a politically motivated attack by the Biden administration to eliminate their biggest political rival for the coming 2024 election.

Trump is up in the polls in a theoretical re-match with Biden, with Trump leading 44 percent to 42 percent in a recent The Economist/YouGov survey. Independents are also favoring Trump as Biden’s mishandling of the economy, the Southern border, and world affairs has caused his approval numbers to sink.

