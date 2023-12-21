Cameron Diaz: We Need to ‘Normalize’ Married Couples Sleeping in Separate Bedrooms

Actress Cameron Diaz says society needs to “normalize” married couples sleeping in separate bedrooms. “I will go and sleep in my room, you go sleep in your room — and we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations,” the actress explained.

“We don’t sleep in the same bedroom, full disclosure, I like to have my space,” Diaz said during an appearance on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast. “By the way, we should normalize separate bedrooms.”

The Charlie’s Angels star has been married to Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden since 2015. The two have one child together.

“To me, I would literally, like, I have my house, you have yours,” Diaz explained. “We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine. And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for, you know, our relations.”

After one of the podcast hosts joked, “This is going to be a bad headline,” Diaz countered, saying, “I’ve already said it.”

“By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married,” the actress added.

Diaz is not the only celebrity to admit to sleeping in a separate bedroom from her husband.

Actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow has previously mentioned that she and her husband, Brad Falchuk, live in different houses.

“All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” Paltrow said in 2019 to the Sunday Times of her relationship with her husband, which she said includes Falchuk spending four nights a week at her house, and the rest of the days at his own home.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.