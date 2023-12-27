Taylor Swift Fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado’s Cause of Death Revealed

Taylor Swift fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado’s cause of death has been revealed one month after she died ahead of the pop star’s concert in Brazil during the “Eras Tour.”

Machado died from “heat exhaustion,” read a report from Rio de Janeiro’s Forensic Medical Institute report, obtained by the Associated Press.

The Taylor Swift fan did not have “preexisting conditions or substance abuse” that could have been contributing factors to her death, but “heat exposure led to a cardiorespiratory arrest,” the report added.

Machado died on November 17 at the age of 23, before the start of one of Swift’s concerts in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift said via an Instagram Story upon learning of her fan’s death.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young,” the singer added.

Swift went on to say that she was “overwhelmed by grief,” and appeared to later honor Machado by performing her song, “Bigger Than the Whole Sky,” despite it not having been on her set list for the concert.

“I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends,” Swift added. “This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

The pop star reportedly met with the fan’s family weeks after Machado’s death. Sources told Us Weekly that Swift had also invited the family to the final show of her tour’s South American leg.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.