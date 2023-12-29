Celebrity chef Guy Fieri brought some much-needed Christmas cheer to Hawaii restaurant workers impacted by the August Maui wildfires on Thursday, in the form of $1.2 million.

The television foodie collaborated with the Hawaii Restaurant Association (HRA), American Savings Bank and Fiserv Inc. to gift thousands of Lahaina restaurant employees with $600 prepaid debit cards, reported KHON2.

“We’re proud to help bring to life initiatives that benefit small businesses, their workers, and the communities they serve,” said Fiserv senior vice president Jose Garcia. “The need for everyday essentials never stops, and with a fee-free prepaid card, people will have a convenient way to access these donations to make day-to-day purchases.”

Having supported several culinary ventures on the islands in the past, including on his Food Network show Guy! Hawaiian Style, Fieri said he has always had a special connection with Maui.

Liana Kanno via Storyful

The famous restaurateur hosted a charity “Chefs for Maui” dinner in October that raised over $1.5 million to help workers affected by the disastrous fire.

As Breitbart News reported in late August, the blaze claimed the lives of over 100 people and displaced even more in the Lahaina area.