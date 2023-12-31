Actor Jeremy Renner Thanks Reno Hospital Staff One Year After Snowplow Accident

Hawkeye and The Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner returned to the Reno hospital that treated him in the days after his near-fatal snowplow accident at the start of 2023 to deliver a simple message.

“Rolling through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and … [pizza slice] !!!!” Renner wrote in a Instagram post on Friday alongside a photo of him in a RennerVation Foundation firetruck.

“Stopped by to see kids/superheroes, first responders, and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all.”

Renner's pause to praise the people who cared for him so well followed the accident where he was crushed by a 14,000-pound snowplow on New Year's Day.

“Thank you and this community for keeping me here,” Renner wrote. “I’m forever in your debt with gratitude.”

Renner was the victim in a tragic accident that could have had even worse outcomes for all involved.

He sustained life-threatening injuries to his chest, head and legs when his snowplow ran over him while he was helping a motorist stuck in the snow near his house in Nevada on Jan. 1.

In all he broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries in the days and months after the accident.

Renner also shared a teaser for his upcoming musical diary project that will document his healing journey. He was joined by his daughter Ava Berlin Renner, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco.

The father and daughter duo were seen playing the piano as well as in other sweet family moments.

Renner plans to release the diary, which is titled Wait, on Jan 1, 2024 — which will mark one-year to the day of his accident.