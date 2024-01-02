Video: Three Men Break Into Model Abigail Ratchford’s L.A. Home While She’s There

Model Abigail Ratchford was terrified when three hooded home invaders broke into her home while she was in the residence on Saturday, according to reports.

The Instagram model told TMZ that she was shocked when her house alarm went off while she was still in her L.A. area home.

Surveillance video shows three hooded men smashing through a window in the rear of her home and entering the premises.

But Ratchford was OK because the men ran off without doing any other damage, either because of the alarm or because they heard her making noises in the house.

The Los Angeles Police Dept. told TMZ it is investigating the incident. But no suspects were revealed.

The site added that Ratchford was on the second floor of the home when the thieves broke through the plate glass window but she never saw the intruders face-to-face because they quickly exited before she came down the stairs. But she is still rattled by the attack, nonetheless.

Ratchford is only one of dozens of celebs and high profile Angelenos who have suffered home invasions and burglaries over the past few years as rime continues to skyrocket in the Democrat-controlled town.

Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee’s L.A. home was broken into and reportedly “trashed” when he was not home.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s L.A home was broken into and hundreds of thousands of dollar’s worth of her belongings were stolen.

Actor and comedian Arsenio Hall was hit with a pair of break-ins and was almost robbed twice while he was at his home in Democrat-controlled L.A.

The home of fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D was burglarized. And an armed man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house.

Actor Casey Affleck’s terrified girlfriend actress Caylee Cowan was home alone in L.A. at around 3:00 a.m. in June of 2022, when she awoke in her bedroom to find a home invader standing over her.

It isn’t just happening in the U.S., either. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his family were terrorized last year by a man who battered down the front gate of their London home, destroyed an intercom, and screamed threats while the family huddled inside.

