Actor Arsenio Hall Los Angeles Home Robbed Twice in Two Months

Actor and comedian Arsenio Hall was hit with two separate break-ins and was almost robbed twice while he was at his home in the Democrat-controlled city of Los Angeles.

Police are concerned that Hall might be a target, given that his Los Angeles home was the target of two separate break-ins in recent weeks, according to a report by TMZ.

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) source told the outlet that Hall was at his house on Saturday at around 11:00 a.m., when he heard a loud noise downstairs. Upon going downstairs, the actor saw that someone had broken glass on his sliding door in what was likely an attempt to get in.

Last month, Hall experienced a similar incident, in which two people broke a window and entered his home, police said. Again, the actor was home when the break-in occurred. That time, however, the would-be burglars apparently got scared and took off before they could take anything.

Detectives are now reviewing surveillance video footage from Hall’s house, and other homes in the neighborhood. Police were unable arrest any suspects after responding to both instances, as the intruders had successfully fled the scene by the time they arrived.

Arsenio Hall’s LA Home Burglarized Twice https://t.co/ft199WspRs — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) September 21, 2022

Police are also interested in whether Hall is being targeted, and want to know if the same people were involved in both break-ins.

Hall’s two separate break-ins are just the latest example of the crime that is sweeping the Democrat-controlled Los Angeles in recent years. The city has been plagued with homicides, violent crimes, and gun violence all rising.

In February, the home of fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D was burglarized. That same month, a man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house with a loaded gun. The gunman went to the actress’ house, where he stood outside and began screaming.

In June, actor Casey Affleck’s girlfriend actress Caylee Cowan was alone in their L.A. home at around 3:00 a.m., when she woke up to find a home intruder staring down at her in bed. That same month, a man was arrested after lurking outside rapper Drake’s new Los Angeles home.

In July, pop singer Lana Del Rey obtained a temporary restraining order (TRO) against an alleged stalker she claims stole her car.

Late last year, television host and actor Terrence Jenkins narrowly escaped an armed follow-home robbery attempt in which a gunman shot at him.

Murders and violent attacks in the city have even affected celebrities and their acquaintances.

Last week, rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot in L.A. after his girlfriend shared their location on Instagram. Earlier this year, rapper Kodak Black was shot in the leg after outside of an afterparty hosted by singer Justin Bieber in Los Angeles.

Last month, Avengers and Captain America star Frank Grillo slammed the city’s leadership after his boxing trainer, Azuma Bennett, was “shot and killed over nothing.” The actor called on “the powers that be” in Los Angeles to “get off their asses and fix this shit.”

