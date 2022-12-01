Motley Crue Drummer Tommy Lee’s L.A. Home ‘Trashed’ During Burglary

As Los Angeles and its surrounding communities continue to suffer a growing crime wave, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee’s L.A. home was reportedly “trashed” during a home invasion, according to reports.

The break-in occurred last week and is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to TMZ.

The burglar entered through a back door made of glass, and smashed the wall lamps and a back gate while breaking in. The financial losses were light, with the thief carting off a bathroom mirror and some cabinet handles. The total estimated damages were around $5,000.

There are no suspects and no arrests have been made.

Lee was not in the home at the time and had not been living there as the home is one the market for sale.

The Calabasas home has been on the market for several years with no one biting. The current price has been lowered to W$4.60 million, down from the $5.96 million Lee originally listed it for. He paid $5.85 million for the property in 2007, Yahoo News reported.

This is not the first time Lee has had an issue with a burglary. In 1995 his home was pilfered for a sex tape featuring the drummer and his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson.

The break-in at Lee’s home is just one of many as L.A. descends into chaos. A growing list of celebs have seen their properties defaced or burglarized over the last several years.

In Oct., rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s L.A home was broken into and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of her belongings were stolen.

TV host and actor Arsenio Hall was hit with two break-ins and he was almost robbed twice while at his L.A. home.

In February, the home of fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D was burglarized. And an armed man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house.

In June, actor Casey Affleck’s girlfriend actress Caylee Cowan was alone in their L.A. home at around 3:00 a.m., when she awoke in her bedroom to find a home invader standing over her.

Lee’s realtor has posted a sales video of featuring the hilltop, southwestern-styled home:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston