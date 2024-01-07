Actor Jonathan Majors, star of Creed III and Ant-Man: Quantumania, has spoken publicly for the first time since being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, using an interview to air his woes in the aftermath of his high-profile trial.

The actor, 34, wiped away a tear as he discussed the career-devastating trial in the exchange with anchor Linsey Davis on ABC’s Good Morning America set to be aired Monday.

Majors was convicted last month in New York for assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, 30, as Breitbart News reported.

The guilty verdict led him to be immediately dropped by Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. while another much-anticipated film is now in limbo.

He was also acquitted of two further counts of misdemeanor assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury and misdemeanor aggravated harassment in the second degree, at the same trial.

In the interview he touches on just how hard life has been since the courtroom appearances with just a short clip released as a teaser.

“Why did you decide you wanted to talk now?” Davis asked the disgraced rising star in the clip. “Do you think you’ll ever work in Hollywood again?”

Here's a first look at @ABCNewsLive “Prime” anchor @LinseyDavis' exclusive interview with #JonathanMajors, his first interview since being convicted of assault, airing Monday, January 8 on @ABCNetwork's @GMA . pic.twitter.com/rsutt8EKu7 — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) January 5, 2024

As Breitbart News reported a “jury composed of three men and three women convicted the rising Hollywood star following a two-week trial in a state court in Manhattan.”

“Prosecutors argued that Jonathan Majors assaulted Grace Jabbari in a car in New York in March, leaving her with a broken finger and swollen arm and ear. The actor was facing charges including two assault counts and two harassment counts — all of which were misdemeanors,” it noted.

“The actor has maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal, and even accused Jabbari of assaulting him,” it added.